Video sought in case of man shot in own home in Texas

Botham Jean was shot and killed inside his apartment after a Dallas police officer entered his apartment thinking it was hers at the South Side Flats in Dallas on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News/TNS) less Botham Jean was shot and killed inside his apartment after a Dallas police officer entered his apartment thinking it was hers at the South Side Flats in Dallas on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Vernon Bryant/The ... more Photo: Vernon Bryant, TNS

This Feb. 27, 2014, portrait provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor, after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP) less This Feb. 27, 2014, portrait provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed ... more Photo: Jeff Montgomery, Associated Press

Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on ... more Photo: Shaban Athuman, Associated Press

Brandt Jean, center left, brother of shooting victim Botham Jean, hugs his sister Allisa Charles-Findley, during a news conference outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Dallas, about the shooting of Botham Jean by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on Thursday. He was joined by his mother, Allison Jean, left, and attorney Benjamin Crump, right. less Brandt Jean, center left, brother of shooting victim Botham Jean, hugs his sister Allisa Charles-Findley, during a news conference outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Dallas, ... more Photo: Ryan Tarinelli, AP

Mourners console each other during the public viewing before the funeral of Botham Shem Jean at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Richardson, Texas. He was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in his apartment last week in Dallas. (Shaban Athuman/ The Dallas Morning News) less Mourners console each other during the public viewing before the funeral of Botham Shem Jean at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Richardson, Texas. He was shot and killed by ... more Photo: Shaban Athuman, Staff Photographer

This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger getting booked after turning herself in Sunday, Sept. 9 following the fatal shooting of Botham Jean in his own apartment. Guyger was arrested manslaughter and has since been released on bond. (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Jail via AP) less This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger getting booked after turning herself in Sunday, Sept. ... more Photo: AP

Demonstrators march around AT&T Stadium ahead of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in protest of the recent killings of two black men by police, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Botham Jean and O'Shae Terry were fatally shot by police in North Texas earlier in the month. less Demonstrators march around AT&T Stadium ahead of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in protest of the recent killings of two black men by police, in Arlington, Texas, ... more Photo: Brandon Wade, AP

Demonstrators march around AT&T Stadium ahead of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in protest of the recent killings of two black men by police, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Botham Jean and O'Shae Terry were fatally shot by police in North Texas earlier in the month. less Demonstrators march around AT&T Stadium ahead of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in protest of the recent killings of two black men by police, in Arlington, Texas, ... more Photo: Brandon Wade, AP

King Solomon Grayson, 6, of Duncanville, Texas, stands near two empty coffins symbolizing the double-murder of black victims' bodies and their names during a protest prior to the start of the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The demonstration comes after Botham Jean was shot in his home by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. (Ryan Michalesko/The Dallas Morning News) less King Solomon Grayson, 6, of Duncanville, Texas, stands near two empty coffins symbolizing the double-murder of black victims' bodies and their names during a protest prior to the start of the NFL football game ... more Photo: Ryan Michalesko, AP















DALLAS (AP) — Search warrants have been issued for video from addresses near the apartment complex where a white Dallas police officer killed her black neighbor inside his home this month, according to newly obtained court documents.

The three warrants obtained by The Associated Press on Friday give new insight on the investigation into the slaying of Botham Jean, 26, who was fatally shot inside his apartment on Sept. 6 by off-duty Dallas Officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger told police she mistook Jean's apartment for her own. She is free on bond after being booked Sept. 9 on a preliminary charge of manslaughter.

A judge last week signed the search warrants. One of the warrants sought to obtain video surveillance cameras and camera footage from an address near the apartment complex. Another warrant asked to seize video from a separate address, also near the apartment complex where Jean was fatally shot.

Other court filings obtained last week revealed that an investigator from the Dallas County district attorney's office seized the electronic door lock from Guyger's apartment and downloaded data from the lock. The investigator also seized the electronic door lock from Jean's apartment, according to the filings.

Since the shooting, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson has pledged an aggressive investigation by her office.

"We are committed to making certain that we get to the bottom of (it)," Johnson said at a news conference days after the shooting.

In a later written statement, Johnson said her team has worked "around the clock," and she asked for the public to have patience during the investigation.

Attorneys for Jean's family and others have demanded that Guyger be fired.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall said in a statement that she has not taken action against Guyger because she does not want to interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation. Having Guyger provide a statement during an administrative investigation could compromise the criminal probe, she said.

The department's general orders allow Hall to circumvent all disciplinary procedures to give an immediate decision when she finds it "necessary to preserve the integrity of the Department."