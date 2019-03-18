Police: Unattended running car with girl, 5, inside stolen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a five-year-old girl is safe after a New Mexico man stole an unattended running car with the girl inside.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports 35-year-old Victor Castillo was arrested left week following an intense search for a stolen 2017 Chevy Cruze taken outside of Las Cruces.

According to investigators, the young girl's mother went back into her home early Thursday and left her car running with the girl inside. Police say when the mother returned the car was gone.

A New Mexico State Police officer later spotted the stolen vehicle heading east on Interstate 10 toward El Paso and Castillo was arrested after a short chase. The girl was not injured.

Castillo was charged with child abuse and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. It was not known if he had an attorney.