Police: Man with gun, body armor tried to rob Apple store

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a security officer at an Apple store has fatally shot a robbery suspect armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armor who tried to disarm him.

Officers responded to the store about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the security guard, a retired Dallas police officer, and a witness told police that the suspect had entered the rear of the business.

Apple said in a statement that the suspect entered as construction was underway.

Police say the suspect tried to disarm the security guard but was unsuccessful. Police say the security officer fired multiple times, striking the suspect, who ran a short distance before collapsing in an alley behind the building.

The suspect, a man who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.