Police: Houston-area college on lockdown; no shooter found

A Houston-area community college went into lockdown Thursday, but police said there is no sign of a shooter or causalities.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies were combing Lone Star College's large Kingwood campus but have found no shooter, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter. No injuries have been reported.

The college issued a warning to people on campus to go to the nearest room and lock the door around 1:40 p.m. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW,” stated the directive on its website.

Gonzalez said the report of a possible shooter came from “3rd party caller.” Police were in the process of clearing the college building by building Thursday afternoon and escorting people on campus to a staging area from which they can then leave, he said. The Lone Star College Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.