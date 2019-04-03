Police: Black woman charged following beating by white man

DALLAS (AP) — A black woman who Dallas police say was beaten by a white man over a parking dispute now has been charged with a felony for later shattering a windshield on the man's pickup.

Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old L'Daijohnique Lee is charged with criminal mischief following last month's confrontation with 30-year-old Austin Shuffield.

Video recorded by a witness shows a man striking Lee with at least five blows to the head. Police say Lee shattered the windshield moments after the assault.

Shuffield initially was charged with misdemeanor assault but it later was upgraded to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

Lee's attorney, Lee Merritt, says it's outrageous to charge her in light of how she'd been beaten.

A working number for Shuffield could not be found and it's not clear if he has an attorney.