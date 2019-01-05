Police: Alleged Army deserter lived in Indiana for 17 years

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man who allegedly deserted the U.S. Army in 2000 had been living in a western Indiana city under a fake name and worked jobs that paid cash.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Clinton officers recently discovered 46-year-old Robert Brodbeck had allegedly deserted the Army 18 years ago.

Police records clerk Larry Keller says officers became suspicious of Brodbeck when he gave a false name after coming into the station to talk about an altercation with a co-worker. They later learned his real name, that he had warrants out for his arrest in Texas and that he's been living under the radar in Clinton for 17 years.

Keller says Brodbeck is being held at the Vermillion County Jail while awaiting extradition by the U.S. Marshals Service.

___

