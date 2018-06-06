Pearland police fatally shoot suspect in parking lot gunfire

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Houston-area police responding to reports of gunfire in a business parking lot have fatally shot a suspect after authorities say he pointed a firearm toward an officer.

A Pearland police statement says 55-year-old Able Guzman was shot Tuesday and died at a hospital.

Officers in Pearland, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Houston, were dispatched on a report about a firearm discharged in the parking lot of a Walmart. Authorities say officers made contact with the suspect and that he had been displaying a firearm.

Pearland police say officers attempted to speak to the man when he raised the gun at an officer — then officers opened fire, striking Guzman.

Police didn't immediately release additional details about the investigation.