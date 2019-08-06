Parsley Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $115.9 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $498.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468 million.

Parsley Energy shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.13, a decline of 55% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PE