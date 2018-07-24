Officials seek higher bail for man accused in Dallas crash

DALLAS (AP) — Police records say a man accused in a fatal crash that killed a Dallas police officer had consumed nine alcoholic beverages in the hours before operating his vehicle.

Adrian Breedlove faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the death of 55-year-old Senior Cpl. Jamie Givens. Givens was fatally struck Saturday while blocking a Dallas interstate as part of a funeral escort.

Police say the 25-year-old's blood alcohol content registered 0.19 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Breedlove's bail was set at $76,000. He was released from jail Sunday, sparking outrage from the police association.

Prosecutors requested raising Breedlove's bail to $100,000 on Monday. He's been taken back into custody pending a final decision on the bail increase Tuesday.