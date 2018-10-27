Officials say Austin boil-water notice could end by Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Austin say they're on track to lift by Sunday a boil-water notice implemented after the city's water supply was filled with silt, mud and debris after recent heavy rains and flooding.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said Friday that treatment plant capacities are up and most of the water utility's storage tanks have been refilled.

In a statement, the city says water quality in the lakes that supply Austin with water is improving.

The public is still being asked to avoid water usage that is not completely necessary, including outdoor watering, car washing and using water to fill pools and spas.

City officials say residents can still pick up water at seven distribution sites. More than 74,400 gallons of water have so far been given to residents.