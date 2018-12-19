Officials identify victim of northwestern Montana car fire

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a 77-year-old man who died in a car fire in northwestern Montana earlier this month.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says transient Conrad Peak had been living in his car in the Hungry Horse area for a couple of weeks when it caught fire on Dec. 8.

Curry says Peak's last residence was believed to be somewhere in Texas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.