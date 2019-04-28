Officials: Football player among 2 people shot in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Authorities and school officials say a Texas Tech University football player was one of two people shot following an altercation in Lubbock.

Police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt says the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex about one mile east of campus. Pelt says shots were fired after a confrontation at the complex's swimming pool. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the other was transported with minor injuries.

Texas Tech athletics spokesman Matt Dowdy confirmed in a statement that one of the people hospitalized was redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III. It's unclear if Scott sustained the more serious injuries.

The second person has not yet been identified.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.