O'Rourke: People with disabilities will help lead campaign

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses a gathering during a campaign stop at a restaurant in Manchester, N.H., Thursday, March 21, 2019. O'Rourke announced last week that he'll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke says he is committed to ensuring that people with disabilities serve in leadership positions, both in his campaign and, if he wins, in his administration.

The former congressman from Texas was asked Thursday in New Hampshire how he is making his campaign events accessible and whether his staff reflects that 1 in 5 Americans lives with a disability. He noted that his younger sister Erin has developmental disabilities and said he would push for greater funding for special education and wants people of all experiences and abilities to join his campaign.

O'Rourke says he needs to do better about holding accessible events but would put people living with disabilities in senior positions. He says that's the best way to ensure policies meet the nation's needs.