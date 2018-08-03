Noble Midstream Partners: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $36.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The provider of oil, gas and water-related midstream services posted revenue of $122 million in the period.

Noble Midstream Partners shares have increased 8.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBLX