Noble: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Noble shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has decreased 23% in the last 12 months.

