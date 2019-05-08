Nexstar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $54.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $1.18 per share.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $626.6 million in the period.

Nexstar shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 73% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXST