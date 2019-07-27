New Mexico chile plant selected to be grown in space

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — It'll be one giant leap for chile-kind.

A hybrid version of a New Mexico chile plant has been selected to be grown in space.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Española, New Mexico-chile is tentatively scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station for testing in March 2020.

A NASA group testing how to produce food beyond the Earth's atmosphere and the chile plant was created with input from Jacob Torres — an Española native and NASA researcher.

Torres says understanding how to grow plants to supplement the astronaut's diet would be essential to any future mission to going to Mars.

The "Española Improved" chile plant is a cross between a northern New Mexico seed and the popular Sandia seed from the Hatch Valley. It will be the first fruiting plant that the U.S. will grow aboard the Space Station.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com