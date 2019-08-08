Neos Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) _ Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

The Grand Prairie, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.46. A year ago, they were trading at $5.80.

