National GOP reluctant to weigh in on Trump's Russia swirl

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in both political parties have grown increasingly concerned about President Donald Trump's cozy relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin. But at the Republican National Committee's summer meeting in Austin, Texas, there was no sign of shock or outrage in the wake of Trump's summit with the Russian leader.

At their three-day get-together, officials from all 50 states who run the national GOP generally tried to avoid discussing what some described as a complicated foreign policy matter.

Party leaders ignored a former member's plea to adopt a formal resolution clarifying the GOP's position on Putin and Russia's efforts to meddle in U.S. elections.

They instead approved language addressing the Supreme Court, sex education, religious persecution in Burma and so-called sanctuary cites.