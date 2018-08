Prosecutor: Officer who shot black teen was 'trigger happy'

DALLAS (AP) — A former Texas police officer accused of killing a black teenager was angry, out of control and "trigger happy" when he fired at a car full of teenagers while responding to a house party, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday during the ex-officer's murder trial.

Ex-Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver's actions were unreasonable on the night he fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards last year, said Michael Snipes, a Dallas County assistant district attorney. Snipes said Edwards was an "innocent child" and that his last words were "duck, get down."

Oliver, who is white, fired his gun into a moving car carrying five black teenagers while responding to a report of underage drinking at the party. Oliver has said he and his partner feared for their lives as the car sped toward them.

But during his opening argument Thursday, Snipes told jurors Oliver fired at the car after it passed and that Oliver's partner was in no danger. Snipes said the prosecution will also show that Edwards and others in the car had nothing to do with shots that were heard outside the house.

No guns were found inside the teens' car.

Defense attorneys opted Thursday to make their opening statement at a later time. They have previously said Edwards' death was a tragedy but evidence would show Oliver "reacted properly."

Oliver, 38, joined the department in 2011 but was fired after the fatal shooting, which was thrust into a national conversation about police killings of African Americans.

The trial expected to last about two weeks and highlights the heightened role video evidence plays in high-profile police shootings that have stirred discourse and protests nationwide over issues of race and law enforcement.

Following the shooting, the Balch Springs police chief reported that police video had contradicted his agency's original statement on the incident. Police first said the vehicle backed up toward officers "in an aggressive manner," but police later said video showed the vehicle was moving forward as officers approached.

Some legal experts said ahead of the trial that securing a conviction against an officer is a challenge because criminal culpability in such cases is subjective and jurors are more inclined to believe police testimony.

Philip Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University in Ohio who tracks police shootings, said jurors are often reluctant to second-guess the decisions of an officer faced with an intense street encounter. Even when armed with video evidence, attorneys can fail to deliver a conviction against an officer, he said.

"Video alone is not (going to) win the case for prosecutors," Stinson said.

Oliver has a history of hostile and aggressive behavior and "flipped off" the vehicle that held Edwards' body following the shooting, according to court filings from prosecutors. Oliver, while in the eighth grade, posted swastikas in public places, hated anyone who was not Caucasian and was also a member of the group "Caucasians in Effect," the court filing says.

In 2013, he was "uncooperative and used profanity" while testifying in trial, according to the records, and "communicated aggressively" and used profanity with prosecutors that same day.

Oliver's legal troubles extend beyond the murder trial. A lawsuit has been filed over the shooting, and Oliver has been indicted in a separate 2017 incident in which police said he drew a weapon after he was rear-ended while off duty.