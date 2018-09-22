Georgia mom, 3 children killed in 8-vehicle Texas wreck

This Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 photo taken with a drone, shows a fatal accident near Major Drive in Beaumont, Texas A Beaumont police spokeswoman say traffic had slowed around dawn Thursday due to an unrelated accident ahead when an 18-wheeler at the rear plowed into the other vehicles. (Guiseppe Barranco /The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) less This Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 photo taken with a drone, shows a fatal accident near Major Drive in Beaumont, Texas A Beaumont police spokeswoman say traffic had slowed around dawn Thursday due to an unrelated ... more Photo: Guiseppe Barranco, AP

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Police say a Georgia woman and her three children have been killed in a fiery eight-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 10 in Southeast Texas.

A Beaumont police spokeswoman say traffic had slowed around dawn Thursday due to an unrelated accident ahead when an 18-wheeler at the rear plowed into the other vehicles.

Officer Haley Morrow on Friday identified the victims as 36-year-old Chelsea Stanbury, 10-year-old Anthony Stanbury Jr., 8-year-old Anaiyah Stanbury and 6-year-old Chase Stanbury, all from Marietta, Georgia. Three other people in the family's SUV survived.

Morrow says several people in other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

She says I-10 was dry during the multivehicle accident and weather was not a factor.

Beaumont is 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) northeast of Houston.