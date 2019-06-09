Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle

MENA, Ark. (AP) — A Texas man who was found after he went missing for about a week while hiking alone in a remote area of Arkansas calls his rescue a result of "hundreds of miracles."

Joshua McClatchy tells WFAA-TV in Dallas he wouldn't be alive without the efforts of search and rescue teams that looked for him after he was reported missing June 1.

McClatchy, from Fort Worth, says he's not ready to talk about what he went through but described the first sips of water he took after being rescued as "so refreshing."

The 38-year-old McClatchy got lost while hiking in the Caney Creek Wilderness near Mena, Arkansas.

Polk County Judge Brandon Ellison tells ABC News McClatchy was found Friday with the help of a helicopter equipped with infrared technology.