Migrants march to border in Tijuana

Central American migrants gather in an area designated for them to set up their tents in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — A small group of Central American migrants has marched peacefully to a border crossing in Tijuana to demand better conditions and push to enter the U.S.

Mexican police watched closely Thursday as authorities from the National Human Rights Commission and the Grupo Beta migrant support agency told the migrants their needs would be addressed.

They urged them to apply for humanitarian visas in Mexico and seek work in Tijuana, where they said thousands of jobs were available.

Several thousand Central American migrants arrived in Tijuana last week more than a month after leaving Honduras in a caravan.

The U.S. government only processes about 100 asylum applications per day at Tijuana's main crossing to San Diego and there were already several thousand migrants on a waiting list.