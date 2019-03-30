Migrant families overwhelm San Antonio bus stop, shelters

Migrants released from a Texas detention center line up in the San Antonio bus station to get their tickets, on Friday, March 29, 2019, after being dropped off by Homeland Security.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The surge of migrant families crossing the southern border is overwhelming a bus station and aid organizations in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Express-News reports city shelters have run out of space for the hundreds of people U.S. authorities are releasing from family detention centers around the city and on the border.

The influx of people to San Antonio and other cities comes after U.S. officials announced so many families and children are entering the country from Mexico that they will be immediately released instead of transferred to immigration officers.

Border agents are on track to make 100,000 arrests and denials of entry at the southern border this month.

A San Antonio aid worker, Sister Denise LaRock, told the Express-News local nonprofits lack the infrastructure to help everyone.

