Mexico to set up CentAm migrant 'containment' belt in south

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Faced with an increasing flow of Central American migrants north, Mexico plans to set up a "containment" belt of federal forces across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, which is the narrowest part of the country's south and the easiest to control.

Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said Wednesday the situation is complicated by a caravan of roughly 2,500 migrants heading north and fears of a much larger "mother caravan" possibly forming in Honduras.

"We are going to locate our migration installations, of Federal Police and civil protection, harmoniously and with collaboration among all the federal government agencies in such a way that we have containment in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec," she said.

Sanchez Cordero did not provide more details about how the federal forces would be deployed.