Memorial to 5 officers killed in Dallas to be unveiled

DALLAS (AP) — Sunday marks three years since a gunman opened fire on a protest in downtown Dallas, killing five officers and wounding nine others.

The date of the police ambush , July 7, 2016, is defined as the deadliest day for U.S. law enforcement since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. An Army veteran fatally shot four Dallas police officers and one transit officer before authorities killed him using a robot-delivered bomb.

On Monday, officials are scheduled to unveil a sculpture in front of police department headquarters honoring Dallas officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, and Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson.

Downtown Dallas was again the site of a high-profile shooting last month, when a masked gunman attacked a federal courthouse. The gunman was the only fatality.