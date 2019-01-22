Man with gunshot wound crashes car into school bus

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no students were hurt after a man suffering from a gunshot wound crashed a car into a school bus near Houston on Tuesday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says investigators believe the man had been shot earlier Tuesday at an apartment complex north of Houston. Gonzalez says the wounded man then got into a car, drove off and eventually crashed into the school bus carrying teenagers from the Spring Independent School District.

Gonzalez says no one on the bus was hurt, and the man with the gunshot wound is in stable condition.

The sheriff says authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting.