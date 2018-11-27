Man to serve 18 months for shooting threat at NFL playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas man who threatened to go through with a mass shooting and suicide at an NFL playoff game in Pittsburgh has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Scott Brady announced the sentence for San Antonio resident Yuttana Choochongkol, who also went by the name Jason Manotham. Attorney information for Choochongkol was not listed in online federal court records.

Federal agents say Choochongkol used the "contact us" function on the Heinz Field website, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to send threatening messages that he planned to shoot fans and players at the Jan. 14 playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was convicted of threatening interstate communications.

The 41-year-old also sent a threat to a television station a few days before the game. Both threats were reported to the FBI, which used an internet protocol address to track the man.

___

