Man gets 20-year sentence for sexually exploiting child

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 20 year in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child.

Court records say 35-year-old Benjamin Gagnon, of Keene, persuaded a girl in Texas to create and send over the internet still images and videos of her engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Gagnon uploaded the images to an online account, where they were found by investigators in August 2017.

Gagnon pleaded guilty in September.