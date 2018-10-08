-
This photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows William Hester of Mesquite, Texas, who was arrested Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, on a manslaughter charge in the killing of a high school junior who, witnesses say, was shot in the head during a party at a home in north Dallas. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP) less
Photo: AP
DALLAS (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in the killing of a high school junior who, witnesses say, was shot in the head during a party at a home in north Dallas.
Dallas police say William Hester, of Mesquite, was arrested Sunday evening in the death of 16-year-old Jakiyah Wrightsil.
Police say officers responded to a call about a shooting at the apartment shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found Wrightsil's body. Multiple people were detained as they tried to leave the party.
Some witnesses told police that people had been playing with a gun during the party before Wrightsil was shot.
Jail records don't list an attorney who can speak on behalf of Hester, who has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.