Machete-wielding man fatally shot by Southeast Texas officer

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — A 35-year-old man wielding a machete has been shot and killed by a police officer in Southeast Texas.

Authorities in Port Arthur say they're investigating the circumstances that led to Friday's shooting but say the officer had repeatedly commanded the man to drop the machete but he kept moving toward the officer, prompting the gunfire.

Bystanders told the Beaumont Enterprise that they heard six or seven shots.

Police have not released the names of the man or the officer, who was not injured.

The Jefferson County district attorney's office is investigating the shooting along with Port Arthur police.

Port Arthur is southeast of Beaumont along the border with Louisiana.