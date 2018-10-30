LyondellBasell: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.11 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $10.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.56 billion.

LyondellBasell shares have decreased 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 1 percent. The stock has declined 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYB