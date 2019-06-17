Lawyers say Infowars host Alex Jones sent them child porn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers in Connecticut allege conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sent them electronic files containing child pornography as part of a defamation lawsuit against the Infowars host by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones denied the allegations during his web show on Friday and accused one of the lawyers of planting the child porn in an effort to frame him.

The families of eight victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre are suing Jones, Infowars and others for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax.

Jones, of Austin, Texas, has since said he believes the shooting that killed 20 children and six educators did occur.

A court hearing on the documents is scheduled Tuesday.