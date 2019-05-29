Lawsuit: Texas ranch didn't protect 2 boys from sexual abuse

DALLAS (AP) — A young man and a teenage boy who lived at a Texas ranch for at-risk youth in the last decade have filed a lawsuit alleging the staff didn't protect them from sexual abuse by older residents.

The civil lawsuit filed May 21 in Potter County District Court seeks over $1 million in damages from Cal Farley's Boys Ranch near Amarillo for each of the alleged victims.

Ranch spokesman Cary Varnado says they'll "defend the rights" of the ranch.

An increasing number of men have recently come forward to talk about abuse suffered at the ranch decades ago, including violent whippings by staff and sexual assaults by other residents. But the amount of time that has passed in those cases has made legal recourse — criminal or civil — unlikely due to statutes of limitations.