Las Vegas airport marks milestone 50M passengers in 1 year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas marked a milestone Thursday with a ceremony welcoming what officials called the record 50 millionth passengers of 2019.

An Allegiant flight from San Antonio, Texas, arrived to a water cannon salute, and passengers were greeted with gift bags and showgirls at their arrival gate and a reception at baggage claim to mark the occasion.

Airport officials said the previous record for passengers in one year was set in 2018, at 49.7 million.

Clark County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis called McCarran the first and last look that travelers get at Las Vegas. She described renovations and expansions during the last decade, including the opening of a new international terminal.

A final year-end passenger count is due to be released late next month.