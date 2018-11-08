https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Kronos-Worldwide-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13373882.php
Kronos Worldwide: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $32.6 million.
The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.
The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $410.3 million in the period.
Kronos Worldwide shares have declined 39 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRO
View Comments