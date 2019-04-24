Kraton: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. (KRA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $456.4 million in the period.

Kraton shares have climbed 66 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.34, a fall of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRA