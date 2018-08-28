Jury resumes deliberating in ex-Texas officer's murder trial

Defendant Roy Oliver, former Balch Springs police officer who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, stands during the defense's closing arguments in his trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less Defendant Roy Oliver, former Balch Springs police officer who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, stands during the defense's closing arguments in his trial at the Frank Crowley Courts ... more Photo: Rose Baca, AP

Defendant Roy Oliver, former Balch Springs police officer who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, talks with his wife while the jury deliberates during his trial of at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less Defendant Roy Oliver, former Balch Springs police officer who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, talks with his wife while the jury deliberates during his trial of at the Frank Crowley ... more Photo: Rose Baca, AP

Lead prosecutor Michael Snipes gives a closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less Lead prosecutor Michael Snipes gives a closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley Courts ... more Photo: Rose Baca, AP

Lead prosecutor Michael Snipes points to the family of Jordan Edwards during his closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News)/The Dallas Morning News via AP)/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less Lead prosecutor Michael Snipes points to the family of Jordan Edwards during his closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old ... more Photo: Rose Baca, AP

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson hugs Kevon Edwards, the older brother of Jordan Edwards, during the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson hugs Kevon Edwards, the older brother of Jordan Edwards, during the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of ... more Photo: Rose Baca, AP

Odell Edwards, father of Jordan Edwards, drops his head to avoid seeing a crime scene photo during a closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less Odell Edwards, father of Jordan Edwards, drops his head to avoid seeing a crime scene photo during a closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the ... more Photo: Rose Baca, AP

Defense attorney Miles Brissette gives a closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less Defense attorney Miles Brissette gives a closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley ... more Photo: Rose Baca, AP

Defense attorney Bob Gill gives a closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less Defense attorney Bob Gill gives a closing argument in the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, at the Frank Crowley Courts ... more Photo: Rose Baca, AP













Photo: Rose Baca, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Jury resumes deliberating in ex-Texas officer's murder trial 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

DALLAS (AP) — A jury has started its second day of deliberations in the trial of a white former Texas police officer charged with fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager leaving a house party.

Roy Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department days after he shot into a moving car filled with five black teens, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in April 2017.

A Dallas County jury deliberated for eight hours Monday and resumed their work Tuesday.

Oliver testified last week that he decided to fire at the car when he saw it moving toward his partner. But his partner told jurors he didn't fear for his life.

Oliver is being tried on murder and aggravated assault charges. Prosecutors say the jury could also find him guilty of manslaughter.