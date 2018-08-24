Judge rules Dakota Access developer can't sue Earth First

PHOTOS: Pipeline project suffers a court setback Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners failed to make a case that Earth First is an entity that can be sued, U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson said in a ruling dated Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

>>>Learn more about the controversial Dakota Access pipeline project ... less PHOTOS: Pipeline project suffers a court setback Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners failed to make a case that Earth First is an entity that can be sued, U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson said in a ruling ... more Photo: Tom Stromme, Associated Press

Oscar Gonzalez with Houston Stands for Standing Rock leads protesters in a song during a peaceful Dakota Access Pipeline protest in front of 1300 Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Houston. Two people were arrested as the protest was winding down for verbally abusing police and a bystander. (Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle) less Oscar Gonzalez with Houston Stands for Standing Rock leads protesters in a song during a peaceful Dakota Access Pipeline protest in front of 1300 Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Houston. Two people ... more Photo: Karen Warren, Staff Photographer

Dakota Access Pipeline protesters demonstrate in front of a Wells Fargo bank branch in New Haven on Jan. 27, 2017, over the bank's funding and President Donald Trump's support of the project, which crosses the lands of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. (Peter Hvizdak - New Haven Register) less Dakota Access Pipeline protesters demonstrate in front of a Wells Fargo bank branch in New Haven on Jan. 27, 2017, over the bank's funding and President Donald Trump's support of the project, which crosses the ... more Photo: Peter Hvizdak / ©2017 Peter Hvizdak

Protesters demonstrate on Nov. 2, 2016, against the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline wade in cold creek waters confronting local police as remnants of pepper spray waft over the crowd near Cannon Ball, N.D. (AP Photo/John L. Mone, File) less Protesters demonstrate on Nov. 2, 2016, against the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline wade in cold creek waters confronting local police as remnants of pepper spray waft over the crowd near Cannon Ball, ... more Photo: John L. Mone, Associated Press

Native American dancers embrace after performing at the "Rocking the Rez" Pow Wow on Oct. 1, 2016, in Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, Texas. Tribal leaders expressed support for protesters that have blocked construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. less Native American dancers embrace after performing at the "Rocking the Rez" Pow Wow on Oct. 1, 2016, in Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, Texas. Tribal leaders expressed support for protesters that have blocked construction ... more Photo: John Moore, Staff / Getty Images

Protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline stand on a burned-out truck near Cannon Ball, N.D. Then President-elect Donald Trump’s 2016 federal disclosure forms show he owned between $15,000 and $50,000 in stock in Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the pipeline. Trump also owns between $100,000 and $250,000 in Phillips 66, which has a one-quarter share of Dakota Access. less Protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline stand on a burned-out truck near Cannon Ball, N.D. Then President-elect Donald Trump’s 2016 federal disclosure forms show he owned between $15,000 and $50,000 ... more Photo: James MacPherson /Associated Press

Protesters hold a sign calling for the arrest of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren outside the federal building housing the Army Corps of Engineers offices in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero) less Protesters hold a sign calling for the arrest of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren outside the federal building housing the Army Corps of Engineers offices in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 15, ... more Photo: LM Otero, STF

Jeremy Browning holds a sign while protesting with others outside the federal building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. People across the U.S. gathered to oppose the Dakota Access oil pipeline being built by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners. (AP Photo/LM Otero) less Jeremy Browning holds a sign while protesting with others outside the federal building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. People across the U.S. gathered to oppose the Dakota Access oil pipeline being built by ... more Photo: LM Otero, Associated Press

Megan Tobin of Bellevue, Ohio, protests at the North Dakota state capitol Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Bismarck. The federal government stepped into the fight over the Dakota Access oil pipeline, ordering work to stop on one segment in North Dakota and asking the Texas-based company to "voluntarily pause" action on a wider span that an American Indian tribe says holds sacred artifacts. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) less Megan Tobin of Bellevue, Ohio, protests at the North Dakota state capitol Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Bismarck. The federal government stepped into the fight over the Dakota Access oil pipeline, ordering work to ... more

Pipes for the Dakota Access oil pipeline that will stretch from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota to Illinois are stacked at a staging area in Worthing, S.D., on May 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) Pipes for the Dakota Access oil pipeline that will stretch from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota to Illinois are stacked at a staging area in Worthing, S.D., on May 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press

















Photo: Tom Stromme, Associated Press Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Judge rules Dakota Access developer can't sue Earth First 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a second defendant from a $1 billion racketeering lawsuit that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline filed against environmental groups, leaving Greenpeace as the only remaining group facing the claim.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners failed to make a case that Earth First is an entity that can be sued, U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson said in a ruling dated Wednesday.

IN COURT: Energy Transfer sues Greenpeace, protesters

The Center for Constitutional Rights had argued that Earth First is a philosophy or movement similar to Black Lives Matter, and thus can't be sued. ETP unsuccessfully tried to serve the lawsuit to Florida-based Earth First Journal, which argued that it wasn't the same as the movement.

Wilson said that rather than clarifying the matter, an amended complaint filed by ETP earlier this month was "wholly insufficient" in advancing its case under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act that Earth First "allegedly provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund an international terrorist, drug-smuggling RICO enterprise."

Now Playing:

Center for Constitutional Rights attorney Pamela Spees applauded the ruling, calling the lawsuit "far-fetched." ETP officials have said the company doesn't comment on active litigation.

ETP sued Earth First, BankTrack and Greenpeace last August, alleging that they worked to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline that's now shipping North Dakota oil to a distribution point in Illinois. Opposition to the pipeline by groups and American Indian tribes who feared environmental harm inspired large protests in southern North Dakota and resulted in 761 arrests over a six-month span in late 2016 and early 2017.

GREENLIGHT: Trump allows Keystone, Dakota Access construction

Last month, Wilson ruled that the company had no claim against BankTrack. The Dutch environmental group had urged banks not to finance the pipeline, which Wilson concluded did not amount to radical ecoterrorism.

Wilson gave Greenpeace until Sept. 4 to file its response to ETP's amended complaint, which added five individual defendants: a man who is allegedly affiliated with Greenpeace, two Iowa women who have publicly claimed to have vandalized the pipeline, and two people associated with the Red Warrior Camp, a protest group alleged to have advocated aggressive tactics such as arson. There are also 20 unnamed defendants listed as John or Jane Does. Wilson on Wednesday gave company attorneys 30 days to identify them or have them dismissed as defendants.

___

Follow Blake Nicholson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/NicholsonBlake