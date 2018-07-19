Jewel brooch stolen from Southeast Texas historic site

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas (AP) — Brazoria County authorities say a piece of jewelry that belonged to the daughter of former Texas Gov. James Hogg has been stolen from the Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site.

Deputies say a brooch belonging to philanthropist Ima Hogg was taken during a burglary at the former sugar plantation in West Columbia between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

The brooch is described as a black carbon round pin with a diamond at the center and pearls around the edge. The black carbon is from the famous Spindletop oil gusher in Beaumont in 1901. The sheriff's department says the jewelry has "significant historic value."

James Hogg was governor from 1891 to 1895 and bought the property in 1901. Oil later was discovered there. The plantation house was built in 1835.