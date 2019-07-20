In border city, asylum seekers forced to wait band together

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of asylum seekers are waiting for months in Mexico before they can start seeking protections in the United States.

In San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico, south of San Luis, Arizona, over 950 people are on a waitlist to claim asylum. They've banded together to ensure everyone has a fair shot.

They take shifts monitoring a table along the border. They collect money to pay for water and snacks for those on watch and pass the day chatting.

A Trump administration policy forcing people to wait in Mexico means they don't get an interview with an asylum officer for months.

Their fate is uncertain after the administration this week said it was banning migrants from seeking asylum if they pass through another country first.