Hundreds of Texas teachers leaving their jobs mid-year

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state education officials say at least 220 teachers left their jobs in the middle of this school year, breaking their contracts.

State rules require teachers to terminate their contracts at least 45 days before the school year begins. Violators could have their teacher's license suspended for up to one year.

The Houston Chronicle reports that educators at a recent rally at the Texas Capitol cited poor school management and an emphasis on standardized testing as two chief complaints that spur teachers to leave.

The Texas Education Agency opens a "contract abandonment" case whenever a school district files a complaint about a teacher ending their contract early.

State records show one in 10 teachers resign from schools after their first year.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com