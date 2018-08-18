Houston school removes sign after social media criticism

HOUSTON (AP) — A sign at a Houston elementary and middle school that sparked criticism on social media has been removed.

The Houston Independent School District says the sign that read, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman," was removed Friday night. The wall was patched and repainted.

The sign was above a row of lockers in a girls' locker room at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, a school covering kindergarten through eighth grade.

The sign drew attention on social media after a Houston resident posted a picture of it on Twitter . Critics on social media called the sign "victim-blaming" and misogynistic.

Classes have not begun for the semester. According to the district's website , the first day of school is Aug. 27.