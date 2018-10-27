Houston police: Man killed by officers after raising weapon

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say officers shot and killed a man who raised a weapon during a confrontation in the backyard of a home.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight Saturday. Police say they were called to a home about a potential person in distress and arrived to find a family member who was trying to calm the person down.

Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard told reporters that police found the man in the back of the home with a weapon nearby. Slinkard says officers gave the man "verbal commands," but that based on their preliminary investigation, the man picked up the weapon and raised it in the officers' direction. One officer opened fire and shot the man.

Police did not identify the man or the officer who shot him, but said the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Slinkard said local prosecutors are also investigating the incident.