Houston Wire: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Houston Wire & Cable Co. (HWCC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $721,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The specialty wire and cable distributor posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.23. A year ago, they were trading at $6.27.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWCC