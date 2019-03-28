House investigating voter irregularities in Kansas, Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Congressional investigations over voter irregularities have expanded with Democratic lawmakers now requesting information from state officials in Kansas and Texas.

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent letters Thursday seeking communications related to the decision by Ford County, Kansas, to move the only Dodge City polling site outside of city limits for the 2018 midterm elections.

It is also seeking communications about efforts in January by the Texas secretary of state's office to purge voter rolls amid disputed claims that thousands of registered voters may not be U.S. citizens.

The four letters were signed by Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The letters ask that the communications be produced by April 11.