Helix Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $13.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $158.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.6 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $739.8 million.

Helix Energy shares have increased 36 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 6 percent in the last 12 months.

