Health warnings lifted on 2 Texas bays after accident, leak

BAYPORT, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials have lifted some advisories that warned against eating seafood from parts of two Houston-area bays following this month's maritime accident and toxic spill.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday announced water testing results show contaminants from the collision no longer present a risk for humans consuming fish.

Cleanup continues following the May 10 tanker, barges and tugboat accident near Bayport that leaked several thousand barrels of a gasoline blend stock. The health advisory was issued the next day.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna (joh-HAH'-nuh) Strickland said Friday that crews are finishing shoreline remediation. The Houston Ship Channel fully reopened a few days after the accident.

Health department officials say private oyster harvesting in Galveston Bay reopens Saturday, subject to other restrictions.