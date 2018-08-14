Harvey help: $174M available for hundreds of Texas districts

Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, a neighborhood near Houston's Addicks Reservoir is flooded after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey. More than 300 Texas schools districts that helped educate Hurricane Harvey-displaced students are eligible to apply for $174 million in federal grants. The Texas Education Agency on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, announced the assistance and a list of eligible districts and charter schools . The money comes from the Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students program. less FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, a neighborhood near Houston's Addicks Reservoir is flooded after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey. More than 300 Texas schools districts that helped ... more Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Harvey help: $174M available for hundreds of Texas districts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More than 300 Texas school districts that helped educate Hurricane Harvey-displaced students are eligible to apply for $174 million in federal grants.

The Texas Education Agency on Tuesday announced the assistance and a list of eligible districts and charter schools . The money comes from the Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students program.

Harvey made landfall last Aug. 25 in South Texas. Ensuing heavy rain swamped parts of Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur and other areas of Texas.

Education Commissioner Mike Morath says the funds are meant to help Texas districts with the cost of educating students displaced by Harvey during the 2017-2018 school year.

The TEA earlier this year provided the U.S. Department of Education with information, submitted by districts and charter schools, regarding the displaced students.