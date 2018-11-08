Hanger: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Hanger Inc. (HNGR) on Thursday reported profit of $4.4 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The orthotic and prosthetic company posted revenue of $262.9 million in the period.

Hanger shares have risen 21 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.99, a rise of 62 percent in the last 12 months.

